North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un joins world leaders in supporting Trumps

PM Binyamin Netanyahu and India’s Marenda Modin led world leaders in sending wishes on behalf of their nations for a speedy get well to President Donald Trump and the first lady after they were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday. Next came Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Germany’s Angela Merkel, the UK’s Boris Johnson (who was himself recovering from a severe bout of the virus), Turkey’s Recep Erdogan, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte and Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. North Korea’s Jong-Un expressed a “sincere hope that Trump and his wife recover as soon as possible.” However Chinese President Xi Jinping left the message to his foreign ministry, which said: “We are saddened to learn of President Trump’s illness and wish him a speedy recovery.”