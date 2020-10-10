Nursery schools and some small firms may reopen on Oct. 18

Depending on the continued drop in coronavirus figures, the first break in Israel’s national lockdown is set for Oct. 18, with the reopening of nursery schools and small businesses employing 10 staff and do not receive the public. This was indicated by Coronavirus Director Prof. Ronni Gamzu in a Friday night TV interview. He warned, however, that tight restrictions would remain in certain hotbeds of the virus since some people still refused to take on board its severity. The overall closures must stay in place, he said, until the rate of infection dropped to 2,000 new cases a day.

Saturday morning saw another 3,692 new cases in 24 hours, 59,347 of which were active and 852 seriously ill. A total of 1,864 people have died of the disease since March.