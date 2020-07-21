Nurses gain approval for 2,000 more positions, end strike
A nationwide nurses’ strike ended on Monday night after one day when the Finance Ministry authorized the substantial reinforcement of medical manpower with the addition of 2,000 nurses, 400 doctors and other staff on temporary employment. A joint committee meets by Thursday to assess further needs and the agreement’s implementation. The ministries of health and finance also agreed to prioritize the requirements of nursing services for budgets, protection and incentives for recruitment.