Only 7 new coronavirus cases reported since Wednesday

Out of a total of 16,346 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 5,370 were still ill on Thursday, just seven more in 24 hours. The seriously ill figure has dropped to 83 as has the number on ventilators to 69. The death toll stands at 239. Altogether 10,737 patients have recovered. Markets and shopping malls were opened for the first time since the virus erupted under strict guidelines of no more than one shopper per 20m and face masks as guards channeled entry at the doors.