Pakistan court sentences Musharraf to death
A special court in Pakistan has sentenced former president Pervez Musharraf to death for high treason. The charges stem from his imposing a state of emergency in 2007. Musharraf, who is on a self-imposed exile in Britain and Dubai, has denied the charges. After seizing power in a 1999 coup, Musharraf went on to survive numerous assassination attempts. He backed the Bush administration’s invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, and thereafter walked a tight rope on the front line of the struggle between Islamist extremists based in his country and the West. In 2008, he was defeated at the polls. But first, he is alleged to have unlawfully suspending the constitution to impose emergency rule.
this is fakistan, muslim country of terrorists
Pakistan: a completely failed country which the best thing for it to do is to “fold back” into India along with Kashmir.
Pakistan Political Opponents are Tough on Musharraf by the Sentence of Death, Prime Minister Netanyahu Faces Prison & President Trump Only Faces Impeachment!
Islam = opportunistic system of parasitism. When they run out of neighbors that they can pillage, they turn on themselves. Muslims doing what muslims do.
Can anyone here do some research and compare Muslims killing Muslims number vs Christians killing Christians numbers; Muslims killing Christians in the West vs Christian West killing Muslims in Muslim countries in the last 500 years and let us know who won? Kindly include all the wars as well, from the Ottomans invasions of Europe to the Great Wars up to War on Terror at present. Sources would be nice.
1. Muslims killing Muslims: =?
2. Christians killing Christians: =?
3. The Muslims East killing Christians in the West: =?
4. The Christian West killing Muslims in the East: =?
How much does it pay?
To answer off top of my head to comparison to question above you have to first realize they’re many different factors on demographics of which nations or peoples considers itself Islamic or Christian. Example a majority muslim nation like Turkey/Ottoman Empire fighting along side Germany in WW2 against British Empire, French and Americans with Islamic allies primarily Arab nations we know today who were tribal then despised the Ottoman Empire.
Then you have scenarios to factor in like Ireland who had a civil war pitting protestant versus Catholic or the American Civil War in which both north and south considered themselves Christians. This could be said for Russian Orthodox with Czar Nicolas fighting against German Lutherans. Last example is Napoleon’s French army fighting with the blessing from the Catholic Church against other Christians in Europe and West Asia.
Now go to the Iraq/Iran war and from then to now figure around 8 million have died with sectarian violence, Gulf war, Lebanon Civil war, Islamic majority African countries civil wars, Somalia, Isis, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Pakistan (North Waziristan), Afganistan, Libya, Syrian and Yemen Civil wars is really beyond horrible and indescribable to how bad things have gotten in the Islamic world in less than a generation.
What do you expect from the country that was the safe haven for osama bin laden?