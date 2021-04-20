Palestine file transferred from CIA to US State Dept

The Palestinian Authority was recently informed that under the Biden administration, the State Department would manage the Palestinian file, not the CIA as it was during Trump’s time in office, a Palestinian source close to US officials disclosed on Tuesday. Whereas Trump saw the Palestinians file as mainly a security issue, the new American approach will emphasize the demand for democracy. The Al Quds report claiming Washington’s unofficial consent to the postponement of Palestinian elections due in May was seen as deliberate red herring to test reactions to a possible postponement. Hady Amr, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs within the US State Department, will be arriving in the near future to discuss how the Palestinian elections are to be conducted and the employment of international observers.