Palestinian chief negotiator Saab Erekat dies of coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority declared three days of mourning on Tuesday upon the death of Saab Erekat of coronavirus, aged 65, at the Hadassah Ain Karem hospital in Jerusalem. Erekat led Palestinian negotiations with Israel for two decades, from the 1991 Madrid conference, including the 1993 Oslo framework accords and talks with a succession of Israel prime ministers. He was rushed from his Jericho home to the Hospital three weeks ago when he contracted covid-19. He was placed on life support when his health deteriorated further. The Palestinian leader was at high risk for the virus having undergone a lung transplant in the US some years ago.