A knife-wielding Palestinian woman set about trippers at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem on Friday morning, shouting Allahu Akbar. She was stopped by bystanders before people were hurt and handed over to police who were summoned to the scene.
7 thoughts on “Palestinian woman arrested in attempted Jerusalem knifing spree”
Pleonasm is the use of more words or parts of words than are necessary or sufficient for clear expression, for example black darkness or burning fire.
Say “Knife woman” or “Palestinian woman”, one of two, not both.
Such redundancy is, by traditional rhetorical criteria, a manifestation of tautology, and might be considered a fault of style.
It takes years to overcome the Hate taught in Community & Schools since 1948 but eventually The Islamic Civilization that includes Palestinians & The Jewish Culture both Sons & Daughters of Abraham, Ishmael, Issac & both 12 Tribes that followed will bring back Mutual Prosperity among Neighborhood Communities of Shared Land like it was before 1940s with the Highest GDP will Prevail over Outsiders Conflicts of Poverty!
I agree. If Israel stops killing today it will still take years for things to settle down and for people to find peace.
STOP KILLING TODAY1 STOP WAR TODAY!
