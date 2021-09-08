 Palestinians open fire at troops in riots sparked by jailbreak

Palestinian rioters confronted Israeli security forces at several West Bank flashpoints on Wednesday, while jailed terrorists rampaged in two security prisons and set fire to their cells. The outbreaks were staged in solidarity with the six long-serving terrorists who broke out of the high security Gilboa jail three days ago. They are still at large despite the massive manhunt for the fugitives. In Hebron. Bethlehem, Ramallah, Anbata, Jenin and Tubas, Palestinian mobs pelted Israeli soldiers with rocks and burning tires. Outside Ramallah, shots were fired at Israeli security forces. No injuries are reported.