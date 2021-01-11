Pelosi is pushing for Trump impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will give Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to remove President Donald Trump by the 25th amendment, or else House Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment, she announced. Since a majority will be lacking in the Cabinet for impeachment, she is ordering Democrats to vote on the measure on Tuesday. A simple majority is required in the House, but for the removal of a president, a two-thirds majority must vote in favor. This process is irrelevant since it will be overtaken in nine days when Trump departs office anyway and Joe Biden is sworn in as president – as the Democratic House Speaker knows very well.