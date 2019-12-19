Pelosi withholds articles of impeachment from the Senate

After the Democratic majority of the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Majority leader Nancy Pelosi said the House could withhold the two articles from the Senate until it  promises “a fair process.” A president cannot be removed by impeachment in the House, only by the Senate. Since the Senate’s Republican majority is bound to acquit Trump of the charges brought by the Democrats for his impeachment, Pelosi’s maneuver aims to keep the process in limbo. There is no time limit for transmitting the articles to the judgment of the Senate.

  • MR_WaS_GiBT_eS_SHaMaS?
    Dec 20, 2019 @ 0:37 at 0:37
    haha! next time poor Trumpty dumpty had better pull the trigger.

    • larry liss
      Dec 20, 2019 @ 3:10 at 3:10
      your democratic party are the clowns of the world even your own congressman saw the basic witch hunt and changed sides to the republicans. even a 12 yr old can see democratic desperation to deviate the election the every day working citizen in your party sees you have no agenda nor any one that can win this election i expect crying and stomping and temper fits similar to 3 year olds nov 2020 expect the great trump to be guiding this country as it should be try to be a big adult mrWas gIBT TRY USING YOUR REAL NAME LIKE A MAN

  • Dave
    Dec 20, 2019 @ 1:17 at 1:17
    Why should Pelosi go to the corrupt Senate which said already that there won’t be any witnesses, they consulted already with the WH lawyers, they said the trial IS DOA, Senators should be the Jurors. impartial Jurors for the trial, their words & actions say they WON’T be !

  • walter
    Dec 20, 2019 @ 1:19 at 1:19
    Never seen so many hysterical gazes as in recent photos of the democratic congress. Pathetic.

    • Dave
      Dec 20, 2019 @ 1:20 at 1:20
      Go see your Doctor, you ARE blind !

  • ND
    Dec 20, 2019 @ 2:56 at 2:56
    She’s playing a game, hoping to play the I card closer to the election. She’s a loser. Wait and see…

