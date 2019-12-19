Pelosi withholds articles of impeachment from the Senate

After the Democratic majority of the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Majority leader Nancy Pelosi said the House could withhold the two articles from the Senate until it promises “a fair process.” A president cannot be removed by impeachment in the House, only by the Senate. Since the Senate’s Republican majority is bound to acquit Trump of the charges brought by the Democrats for his impeachment, Pelosi’s maneuver aims to keep the process in limbo. There is no time limit for transmitting the articles to the judgment of the Senate.