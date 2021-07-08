PM Bennet paid secret visit to Jordan to meet the king

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew by helicopter to Amman last week for an unannounced talk with King Abdullah at the royal palace. To ease Jordan’s chronic water shortage, Bennett agreed to sell the kingdom another 50 million cu. of Sea of Galilee water in the current year. Neither leader was ready to confirm the encounter. The king’s circle was later said to be furious that the first meeting in five years between an Israeli prime minister and the monarch was leaked to the media. Abdullah is due in Washington on July 19, to become the first Arab leader to be welcomed at the White House by President Joe Biden.