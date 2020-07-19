PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s trial resumes in January 2021

After permitting prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s absence, the second session of his trial before the Jerusalem District Court on charges of bribery and breach of trust opened in Jerusalem Sunday morning. The three-judge panel ordered the calling of witnesses to proceed three times a week from January 2021. The lawyers of Netanyahu and his three fellow accused demanded several months delay in calling witnesses as they were struggling to obtain the relevant documents from the prosecution. Netanyahu’s new lawyer Yosef Segev complained that it was hard to cross-examine masked witnesses and determine whether they are telling the truth. The court replied that this was the coronavirus period and they would all have to cope. The pressure on Netanyahu to step down from the premiership before the November 2021 date for his handover to Benny Gantz is escalating.