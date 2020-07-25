Police brace for big demos outside PM’s homes

Thousands are expected to turn out on Saturday night for the nightly “Black Flag” demos outside Prime Minister Binyamin’s official residence in Jerusalem and his private home in Caesarea. Both residences have been heavily fortified against violence. Organizers have asked the police to abstain from using water cannon to disperse out-of-control incidents. Several anti-government rallies have also been springing up across the country. A large protest is scheduled for Tel Aviv.