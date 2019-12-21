Pompeo slams ICC for war crimes probe against Israel
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decried a decision on Friday by the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor to proceed with an investigation into war crimes allegedly committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories. “We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly,” Pompeo said. On Twitter, he added: “The path to lasting peace is through direct negotiations.”
2 thoughts on “Pompeo slams ICC for war crimes probe against Israel”
Let the ICC do what it likes, and just ignore the scum. They have no jurisdiction anyway, therefore their judgements are meaningless.
