Pompeo warns ICC of “consequences” for illegal Israel probe

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned the International Criminal Court against asserting jurisdiction over Israel, saying the United States will “exact consequences” for any “illegitimate” war crimes investigations. On Wednesday, US bipartisan letters from both Houses of Congress called on Pompeo to combat the ICC’s anti-Israel bias. “The International Criminal Court is a political body, not a judicial institution,” said Pompeo, “and has no jurisdiction over the US or Israel, neither of whom were party to the |Rome Statue that created the court.” The ICC furthermore recognized “Palestine” as a state with the status to file a complaint.