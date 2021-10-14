Pro-Iranian militias threaten “very harsh” response to alleged Israeli-US attack near Palmyra

The purported joint US-Israeli attack near Palmyra was said to have killed one Syrian soldier and wounded three militiamen near the central city of Palmyra on Wednesday night. The threat of a “very harsh response” came from the previously unknown “Syrian Allies Operations Room” command, which is described by Syrian opposition sources as a pro-Iranian body. The reported strike near Palmyra marked the second alleged Israeli attack in Syria in recent days, after a purported air strike on Friday night wounded six Syrian soldiers at the T-4 airbase, also outside of Palmyra. Both attacks came from the south, reportedly through Jordan and the Al-Tanf border junction which is controlled by the US military.