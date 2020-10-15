Probe ordered into violence during police wedding breakup
Screams and fisticuffs accompanied the breakup by police of an illicit ultra-Orthodox wedding at Givat Zeev near Jerusalem on Wednesday night. Police, accused of violence, said they were attacked first by the wedding guests, including the bride’s brother whom they arrested. He, another guest and a cop were injured in the melee. Furious Orthodox Ministers have protested to the prime minister over police conduct. The event is under investigation.