Prof. Barbash takes over as Israel’s coronavirus commissioner

Diane Shalem 103 Views

Born in Tel Aviv 70 years ago, Prof. Gabriel Barbash has been appointed coronavirus commissioner. He assumes the new post  at a time that Israel’s infection rate stays high, the public is confused, and political wrangling muddies the government’s handling of restrictions for holding it at bay. A former CEO of the Tel Aviv Ichilov Medical Center and hospital, who also served as director general of the health ministry, Prof. Barbash has acted as a lucid and credible TV commentator since the outbreak of the virus in February.

