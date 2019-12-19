Prof. Hassan Diab in line as Lebanon’s prime minister

After outgoing PM Saad Hariri refused to stay on the job or name another Sunni Muslim to replace him, the Shiite Hizballah and Amal and allied Maronite factions are putting forward Hassan Diab as their candidate for prime minister when President Michael Aoun holds consultations with lawmakers on Thursday. Diab is backed by those factions in parliament. A former education minister, Diab serves currently as Vice President of the American University of Beirut and a Professor of Computer Engineering at the Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering & Architecture. He would take on the colossal tasks of rescuing the national economy from collapse while calming the wave of anti-government protest paralyzing the country for two months.