Prof. Nahman Ash – Israel’s next coronavirus director

Ex-IDF Surgeon General Prof. Nahman Ash, 59, takes over from Prof. Ronni Gamzu as director of coronavirus on Wednesday. Currently Director of the Health Division of Maccabee Health Service, Ash is a professor at Ariel University and experienced internist. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine in 1997, then in 2001, went on to win his MS degree in Medical Informatics from the Harvard-MIT division of Health, Sciences and Technology. Prof. Ash ended his service as a military physician with the rank of brigadier general.

Prof Gamzu, who is due to return to his post of director of Ichilov Hospital, Tel Aviv, stays on for another two weeks to help the new director find his feet. The task ahead of him is highly challenging: While coronavirus infection is substantially falling, the ministers are increasingly divided on how to ease the economy back on track without risking another surge and lockdown. A skilled navigating hand is needed.