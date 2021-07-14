Prof Salman Zarqa is Israel’s new coronavirus director

Prof. Salman Zarqa, 57, head of the Sieff Medical Center in Safed, is the next coronavirus director in place of Prof. Nahman Ash, who was appointed the ministry’s director general. Born to a large Druze family in Peki’in, Prof. Zarqa graduated in medicine at the Haifa Institute of Technology and received a Public Health degree from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem. He served in the IDF for 25 years, rising to colonel and head of the Military Health Services Department. Prof. Zarqa was commander of the military field hospital that treated Syrian casualties on the Golan border during that country’s civil war.