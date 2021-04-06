Prosecution testimony goes into second day at Netanyahu trial

Ilan Yeshua, CEO of the Wallah website, goes on the stand before the Jerusalem district court on Tuesday to continue his testimony in the bribes case against PM Binyamin Netanyahu. On Monday, he testified that the website obeyed the prime minister’s demands for favorable coverage in return for benefits granted the owner of Wallah and the Bezeq telecommunications company. But first, Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari in her opening statement charged Netanyahu with the “illegitimate” use of his power to improperly benefit major media owners in order to advance his personal interests.”

The prime minister hit back by accusing the prosecution itself of an abuse of its power “to topple a strong prime minister from the right wing. This is what a coup attempt looks like,” he charged.