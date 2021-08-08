Raisi: “Palestine No. 1 issue of the Muslim world”

On his first day in office as president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi received several Palestinian terrorist group leaders and pledged his allegiance to their cause, the official Fars agency reported. “Palestine has been and always will be the number one issue of the Muslim world,” Raisi told Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. “We’ve never had and will never have any doubt about this policy.” The Iranian president gave similar assurances to Palestinian Islamic Jihad secretary Ziad Nakhalkeh and Popular Front leader Talal Naji. All three attended the new Iranian president’s swearing in on Thursday.

