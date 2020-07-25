Record increase in global coronavirus cases since April

The World Health Organization on Friday reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours. Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30. Deaths have averaged 5,000 a day in July, up from an average of 4,600 a day in June. On Thursday, the US registered more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row. WHO also reported 67,860 new cases in Brazil, 49,310 in India and 13,104 in South Africa.