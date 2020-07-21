Report: Seven killed in air raid near Damascus

Syria’s media report that its air defenses responded to a strike Monday over Damascus that killed 7 Syrian soldiers and was attributed to Israel. “Our air defenses responded to missiles fired by the Israeli enemy from the area of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan,” the report said. Syrian opposition sources say the attack was carried out by Israeli planes.

Other sources pinpoint the target as a major IRGC ammunition depot on the southern edge of the capital and say pro-Iranian militia fighters were killed. The depot is located on Jabal al-Mane near the town of Kiswa, south of the capital, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards proxy militias have long been entrenched. This Iranian outpost has been attacked more than once before.