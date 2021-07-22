Reported Israeli air strike over Syria – second in two days

Syrian media report another Israeli strike – this one from a point northeast of Beirut – that hit targets in al-Qusayr near Homs after midnight Wednesday. “Most of the hostile missiles were shot down,” said the report. According to foreign media, this followed a previous attack near Aleppo on Tuesday, which hit a facility built by Iran for adding precision features to Its missiles. A Russian official claimed that seven of the eight airborne missiles fired in the first Israel raid were intercepted by its defense systems.

Syrian state TV also revealed an air strike attributed to the US air force over the Kurdish province of Hasakeh in northeastern Syria on Wednesday.