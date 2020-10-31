Rescue underway after deadly quake kills 25 in Turkey and Greece



Rescue teams were plowing through the concrete debris of eight collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city, after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday. At least 25 people were killed. The quake and 100 aftershocks were felt as far away as Istanbul, Athens and Bulgaria.

Although Turkey and Greece are on the edge of open conflict, their presidents talked on Friday night on consolidating their rescue efforts.