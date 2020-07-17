Restaurants threaten revolt – win a five-day reprieve on closure

Israel’s restaurants will remain open up until Tuesday morning. The government had ordered their closure from this Friday, along with shops, malls, markets, hairdressers, zoos, museums, pools, gyms and tourist attractions. The owners protested that they had laid in food for the weekend custom and threatened to disobey the government’s order and stay open. Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz relented and gave them another few days to “get organized.” The closure of summer schools has also been postponed from Sunday to mid-week.