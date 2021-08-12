Restrictions piled on to curb racing covid

The Green (Health) pass was extended to all parts of the economy and public venues as of Aug. 18 – limiting entry to people after vaccination, recovery from covid or negative tests – by an urgent cabinet decision to beat galloping infection. Another 5,802 new cases were registered on Wednesday, 405 in serious condition with 64 on ventilators and a contagion rate of 4.7pc. From Aug 1, 102 fatalities were reported – 98 aged 60+, double the July figure and 12 times more than June.

Admission to malls and other crowded areas will require a health pass, functions are to be limited to 500 participants indoors and 1,000 in the open air. Tests for children aged 3 to 12 will be paid for from the state purse; over the age of 12 (who are eligible for vaccination) the cost will be privately borne.