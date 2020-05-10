Right-wing Yamina party opts for opposition

Leaders of the nationalist Yamina party said they preferred to serve the country from the opposition after rejecting senior portfolios offered by PM Binyamin Netanyahu such as education. “In the light of the makeup of the government headed by Netanyahu and its emerging left-wing policies, Yamina will fight for the nationalist camp from the opposition.” Netanyahu and Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz are racing to complete their respective ministerial lineups in time to swear in their unity government on Wednesday.