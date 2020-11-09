Rising covid figures may delay further easing of restrictions

After 13 years on the job, Prof. Itamar Grotto quit at as Dep. Director General of the Health Ministry, the last of a row of senior ministry officials to resign since the covid-19 outbreak in March. Health officials warn that the current level of coronavirus infection calls for the further relaxation of restrictions to be put on hold.

On Monday, 522 new cases were registered. They included Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis, who is the fifth cabinet minister to succumb to the virus. Out of the 22,000 tests conducted on Sunday, a rising 2.4pc were covid positive. In hospital are 322 virus victims in serious condition, including 138 on ventilators.