Rocket barrage from Gaza after two Palestinian jihadists killed in clash

Rocket alerts sounded Sunday evening across southern Israeli localities within range of the Gaza Strip – from Ashkelon and Sderot to Kissufim. Iron Dome defense systems were deployed around the Palestinian enclave after the Islamic Jihad vowed to avenge the death of two of two terrorists whom IDF troops shot dead as they planted a bomb trap for IDF border patrols. Israeli forces who crossed over to collect the two bodies withdrew when they came under fire.