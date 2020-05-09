Russia dims Victory Day events after 10,817 new covid-19 cases

Under lockdown until May 31, Russia Saturday marked Victory Day over the Nazis with President Putin laying flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the Kremlin and making a speech. In place of the spectacular mass military parade on Red Square showcasing Russia’s most advanced weapons, Russians were treated to an air force fly-past over more than 47 cities as well as the military base in Syria. Taking part were jets and helicopters, including the latest Sukho-57 stealth fighters. Coronavirus infection in Russia has overtaken French and German figures. On Saturday, 10,817 new cases were reported pushing the number of infections up to a total of 198,676. The death toll reached 1,827 after another 104 people died overnight.

