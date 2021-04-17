Russia hits back at US by expelling 10 US diplomats, barring 8 officials

Moscow to expel 10 US diplomats and blacklist 8 high ranking current and former US officials in retaliation for Washington’s measures. The officials, including the FBI director, the attorney general and former presidential aide John Bolton, are held responsible for what the Foreign Ministry called “the development and implementation of an anti-Russian” agenda.” Moscow’s measures followed Washington’s expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, in response to the “SolarWinds” hack, “bullying Ukraine” and “meddling in last year’s presidential election.” Amid retaliation and counterretaliation, President Joe Biden last week proposed a summit with Vladimir Putin in a third country. Moscow has yet to respond.