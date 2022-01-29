Russia lets Iranian arms planes land at its Syrian air base

In a major concession to Iran – and the third setback in a week for Israel – Moscow is for the first time allowing Iranian weapons-laden flights land at the big Russian Hmeimim air base in western Syria. This follows the announcement of joint Russia-Syria air patrols over the Golan and the deployment of Russian military police units at the Syrian port of Latakia, after it was bombed by Israel as a primary portal for the intake of Iranian weapons shipments for its surrogate forces. Hmeimim is the main hub of Russia’s military operations in Syria. Our sources report that a joint Russia-Syria air defense exercise was conducted this week, another inhibitor of the continuation of Israeli air strikes..