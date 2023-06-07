Russian army suffers hundreds of casualties in Kakhovka dam explosion

Hundreds of Russian troops died or were injured when a dam at a hydro-electric plant in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhova was blown up Tuesday night. Moscow had not forewarned the Russian units fighting in the flooded area of the coming attack to make sure the disaster caught Kiev completely by surprise. President Zelensky claimed the dam was “mined by Russian occupiers” to block Ukraine’s counter-offensive. The Kremlin vehemently denied this. Turkish President Recep Erdogan called Vladimir Putin to propose an international inquiry commission to establish who ordered what the UN called “a monumental catastrophe.”