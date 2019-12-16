Russian Dep PM arrives in Damascus to discuss Tartous
Yuri Borisov, Russia’s deputy prime minister, Monday began a two-day visit to Damascus to meet Syrian president Bashar Assad and discuss the operation of Tartous port. This port was leased from Syria to serve as the Russian navy’s main port in the Mediterranean Sea. The two leaders will also discuss Syrian agricultural exports to Russia.
3 thoughts on “Russian Dep PM arrives in Damascus to discuss Tartous”
An expansion planned? A reduction? New types of hardware? Or software located there? Perhaps Iran is angling for its own naval base next door to Tartous.
Iran does not have Naval Bases more like Mariner Motor Boats at Best most of Iran’s Navy is Nonfunctional & Can’t Afford a Base. Now Maybe after they Change Regimes the New Persia will Emerge as Community Mideast Partner!
