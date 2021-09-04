Russian military again refers to an alleged Israeli air strike over Syria

Russian Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit reappeared on Friday to claim that on Sept.3, “four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters struck 24 guided missiles on targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace.” He noted that the Syrian air defense had destroyed 21 missiles, crediting the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S1 systems in service with the Syrian Armed Forces. This was the third time in sequence that the Russian military had referred to a purported Israeli air raid over Syria. While talking up the successful operation of Russian hardware, he made no mention of the Syrian missiles that exploded off the Tel Aviv coast in the same incident.