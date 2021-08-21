Russian military: Syrian air defense downed 22 of 24 Israeli airborne missiles

Russian Rear Adm, Vadim Kulit commented for the second time on an alleged Israeli air attack over Syria. On Saturday, he claimed that Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems intercepted 22 of the 24 missiles fired from Lebanese air space against facilities in the Damascus and Homs suburbs on Thursday. The Russian officer made his voice heard for the first time in mid-July when he commented on a purported Israel air strike against Syria, crediting the same Russian air defense systems with downing 9 out of 10 Israeli missiles.