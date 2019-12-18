Russian officials due in Israel over detentions at their airports
Most of a large group of Israeli visitors detained at Moscow airport on Tuesday were released after several hours and ordered to leave. There was a similar incident last week involving Israeli businessmen and visitors who regularly visit Russia. The Russian embassy claimed that up until December this year 5,771 Russian tourists were detained at Ben-Gurion airport and denied entry to Israel, some arriving on organized tours. The foreign ministry in Jerusalem is looking into the problem and will discuss how to resolve it with the Russian foreign ministry delegation due to arrive on Thursday. Israeli officials say that many Russians arrive as tourists and then stay in the country illegally.
8 thoughts on “Russian officials due in Israel over detentions at their airports”
There are consequences to Kahanism and for blind followers of Kings Torah
The strategy of the Kahanist Clean Break Plan war on Iran has failed because Netanyahu in the Neocons weren’t able to pull the war off, and trigger the us into a war with Iran, which was a primary existential requirement for Netanyahu and then Neocons, despite Pompeo’s best attempts
The failsafe for the Kahanists was the Max Boot-Pence contingency plan in case Trump was impeached, and they would try to pull off their highest probability Mossad scenario, and repeat the American rush to war over there neocon lies about Iraq with Iran
Netanyahu and the neocons currently have America all stretched out just waiting for the next scenario to be whipped up into a war
The consequences are going to be to stop and stymie and completely publicly expose and humiliate their attempt to again push America into their next Clean Break War, just repeating their successful Iraq lying and pushing America into war in Iraq adventure – we all just need to now expose and humiliate all the ‘real neocon men’ and Netanyahu for trying to desperately push us into war with Iran, and to hXll with everybody else
That means exposing Thomas Friedman and David Brooks and David Ignatius and all the rest of the neocon Kahanists – and they need to be held responsible for Iraq as well as it’s currently failed attempt on Iran
Obama just let it all go without exposing them to the American people, which just put us at risk for war with Iran which was next on their list – this time around we have to bust and discredit them and humiliate them and expose them in the eyes of the American people as Kahanists, which Encyclopedia Judaica defines as Jewish hitlerism, and which by the way is already illegal in Israel and America
you are exposed as a Datonist. wich the Luky look encyclopedia defines as evil and stupid who always fail and finally pay for their evil stupidity.
It is inconcevible that you have read Fredman’s brooks or anything written by Friedman or Brooks to make such a statement which is at odds with reality. I don’t agree with Friedman or most of what comes out of the anti-Israel New York Slimes but to label these journalists Kahanists lacks any relationship to their orientation. You remind me of the Tao verity: A fish in the water that is thirsty is in need of serious counselling.
there are consequences to muslim pigs and for blind followers of satanic quran described by Salman Rushdie in his book satanic verses
All Culture have to be Concern and Cautious on Radicals responding as a Defense against other Radicals it is Important What They Say before what They Do and then Decide if that is Accountability, Responsibility, and if such Radicalism is Requires, Continued, or at Sometime Obsolete?
I thought perhaps someone ought to make a comment on the actual article.
How many Russian tourists have over stayed in Israel then?