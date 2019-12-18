Russian officials due in Israel over detentions at their airports

Most of a large group of Israeli visitors detained at Moscow airport on Tuesday were released after several hours and ordered to leave. There was a similar incident last week involving Israeli businessmen and visitors who regularly visit Russia. The Russian embassy claimed that up until December this year 5,771 Russian tourists were detained at Ben-Gurion airport and denied entry to Israel, some arriving on organized tours. The foreign ministry in Jerusalem is looking into the problem and will discuss how to resolve it with the Russian foreign ministry delegation due to arrive on Thursday. Israeli officials say that many Russians arrive as tourists and then stay in the country illegally.