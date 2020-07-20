Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign investment agreements

Although the Iraqi PM’s visit to Riyadh on Monday was postponed after King Salman went into hospital, the Saudi-Iraqi coordination council met. Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Alawi had arrived on Sunday. The agreements, according to Saudi TV, covered energy and sports. The Iraqi news agency added deals on investment and education were also concluded. Saudi Dep Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Monday, that his country and Iraq were both strategically important to each other. “It was, therefore, natural for Riyadh to be the first stop in (Iraqi Prime Minister) Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s foreign visits,” he said. This visit will be rescheduled soon after the monarch is discharged from hospital.