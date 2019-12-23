Saudi court sentences five men to death over Khashoggi murder

Five men were sentenced to death by a Saudi court for directly taking part in the the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last October. Among them was Saudi deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri who oversaw the killing. He was advised by the royal court’s media czar Saud al Qahtani, who was investigated but not indicted “due to insufficient evidence.” The Saudi consul -general Mohammed al-Otaibi was also acquitted and released from prison. Of the 11 unnamed individuals tried for the crime, five were sentenced to death and three faced jail terms totaling 24 years. The trials were carried out in near-total secrecy, although Turkish and other diplomats were allowed to attend.