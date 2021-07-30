Saudi female judoka makes history by facing Israeli in Tokyo

Saudi Arabia’s judoka Tahani Alqahtani faced off against Israel’s Raz Hershko at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, after at least two Arab competitors joined the longstanding anti-Israel boycott in sports. Hershko won the fight but lost in subsequent bouts. As the Saudi and Israeli judokas shook hands, Raz said the victory belonged to the Saudi contestant and her country for their bravery in stepping away from a historic convention. At home, Alqahtani has become a role model symbolizing the start of a breakthrough for Saudi women in sports.