Saudi King Salman congratulates Biden

Saudi Arabian King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were two more latecomers to the line of world leaders who rushed to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the US presidential election. Both rulers firmly backed President Donald Trump’s Middle East policies and his “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran. DEBKAfile: According to some early forecasts, Biden, while opposed to a nuclear-armed Iran, may ditch the harsh sanctions imposed by Trump and go for fresh talks with the Islamic Republic based on the 2015 nuclear accord which his predecessor quit.