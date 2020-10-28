School grades 1-4 reopen on Sunday

The coronavirus cabinet has approved the return to school of some half a million children in grades 1 to 4. Some will study in small groups or part of the week, others will have five days of school attendance, depending largely on the resources of the relevant local authorities. This decision launches the second stage of Israel’s exit from a month of lockdown. Nursery schools were reopened 10 days ago. Still unresolved between the Health and Finance Ministers are which small firms go back to businesses on Sunday, although hair salons have received the green light. Th e health authorities say that the level of covid infection registered this Thursday will determine the tempo of Stage Two.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 844 new cases, raising the total to 312,024, including 12,768 actively ill, of whom 453 were in serious condition. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,493 victims have died.