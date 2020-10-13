Seriously ill covid cases decline, while new ones climb



As the Coronavirus Cabinet prepares to meet Tuesday on exit strategy, the number of new coronavirus cases spiked to 3,097 on Monday after a three-day downturn. There were 51,250 active cases, although the seriously ill figure dropped by 12.8pc to 801. The death toll rose to 3,021.

Half of the 6,061 elderly who succumbed to the virus belong to the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities, four times their proportion in the general population. Their deaths were in the same proportion. These figures were released to haredi publications to boost the official campaign against widespread violations of health rules in these communities. Many coronavirus patients choose to be treated at home instead of the hospital, including prominent rabbis who contracted the disease.