Shin Bet arrests 50 suspects, busts Popular Front terror network

The Shin Bet domestic security service disclosed on Wednesday that the terrorists who planted the IED which killed Rena Shnerb five months ago belonged to a large terror network run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in the Ramallah district. Fifty suspects have been detained along with a substantial arsenal of M-16 and Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifles, Galil and Carbine assault rifles, a homemade mini-Uzi submachine gun, pistols, silencers, fertilizers for manufacturing bombs, detonators, iron ball bearings for explosives and a large assortment of ammo.

5 thoughts on “Shin Bet arrests 50 suspects, busts Popular Front terror network

  • Moishe Rabinu
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 14:28 at 14:28
    Good line them up and see if those weapons actually work…

  • Telh
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 14:41 at 14:41
    Good work! Keep it up.

  • Ana Bana Bobana
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 14:51 at 14:51
    Somethin’ is cooking.
    I bet what Shin Bet does is to clear the way for some sort of important event.

  • AdrianJWofford
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 17:21 at 17:21
  • Choose The Culture of Peace!
    Dec 18, 2019 @ 18:04 at 18:04
    The Liberation of Palestine was Accomplished by the UN in 1948, But Palestinians chose War, Terror, & Exile over Nation Building!

