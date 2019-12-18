Shin Bet arrests 50 suspects, busts Popular Front terror network

The Shin Bet domestic security service disclosed on Wednesday that the terrorists who planted the IED which killed Rena Shnerb five months ago belonged to a large terror network run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in the Ramallah district. Fifty suspects have been detained along with a substantial arsenal of M-16 and Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifles, Galil and Carbine assault rifles, a homemade mini-Uzi submachine gun, pistols, silencers, fertilizers for manufacturing bombs, detonators, iron ball bearings for explosives and a large assortment of ammo.