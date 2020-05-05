Knesset panel grants Shin Bet digital tracking another 3 weeks

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday granted the Shin Bet cyber monitoring program used to curb the spread of coronavirus another three weeks. The Knesset panel heard National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabat, who said that an optional program had been sought but not found. Dep AG Raz Nizri, , said, “About a third of the infected cases were discovered through the Shin Bet program and it will stay in use.” They were answering opposition charges that the use of the Shin Bet cyber program was “turning Israel into a police state” and “trampling civil rights.”