Six dead, two dozen injured in July 4 Parade mass shooting near Chicago

The gunman, who fired at least 25 rounds from a rooftop at the Highland Park July 4 parade, is still being hunted by police. His rifle was recovered. The shooting left six people dead and at least 24 hospitalized. The suspect is described as white aged 18 to 20 and wearing a blue shirt. No motive has been ascribed to him at this stage.

Highland Park is an affluent suburb 45 km north of downtown Chicago with a sizeable Jewish community, members of which appear to be among the casualties, Israel’s Foreign Ministry reports.